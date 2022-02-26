Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

