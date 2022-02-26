Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Rating Lowered to Market Weight at Jefferies Financial Group

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XLY opened at $176.19 on Thursday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $215.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.