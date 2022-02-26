Contrasting CoreCard (CCRD) and Its Competitors

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 392 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CoreCard to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2616 13085 24125 662 2.56

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.40%. Given CoreCard’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CoreCard has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s competitors have a beta of -19.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,019% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% CoreCard Competitors -121.65% -140.63% -5.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $8.16 million 33.05 CoreCard Competitors $1.77 billion $338.50 million -33.34

CoreCard’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CoreCard beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CoreCard (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

