Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 11,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 577,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

