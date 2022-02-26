Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.79. 296,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

