Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 0.9%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.08 ($0.11). Approximately 629,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 359,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cora Gold from $0.18 to $0.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.40 million and a PE ratio of -26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.67.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

