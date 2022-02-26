Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report $99.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.05 million and the lowest is $96.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 260,964 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 254,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,935,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

