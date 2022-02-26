Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $160.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $355.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

