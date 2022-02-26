Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on May 3rd

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

