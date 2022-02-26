Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Heritage Commerce worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $728.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.