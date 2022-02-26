Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Inogen worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 254.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 114.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

INGN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.76 million, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

