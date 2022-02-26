Credit Suisse AG Has $599,000 Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Hanger worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanger by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $703.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

