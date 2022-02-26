Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,007 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

