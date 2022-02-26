Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $19.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

