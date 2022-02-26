Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $19.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Shares of RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
