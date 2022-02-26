Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.