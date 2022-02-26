Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

