Critical Contrast: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Progressive and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 6 2 4 0 1.83 Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $101.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.63%. Alleghany has a consensus target price of $857.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Alleghany’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Progressive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Alleghany’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $47.70 billion 1.32 $3.35 billion $5.67 18.91 Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.04 $101.75 million $48.05 14.02

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Alleghany. Alleghany is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 7.02% 14.59% 3.76% Alleghany 6.10% 5.22% 1.53%

Summary

Progressive beats Alleghany on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

