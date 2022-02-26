CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $228.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,772,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

