CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 7.9% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.89 and last traded at $174.69. 112,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,320,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.83.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
