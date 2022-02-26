Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,263.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $2,263.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,450,191 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

