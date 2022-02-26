CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. CS Disco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 617,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,440. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CS Disco by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

