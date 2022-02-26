CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

LAW stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

