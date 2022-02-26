CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

CS Disco stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

