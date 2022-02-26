CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, cut their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 99,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,106. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 151.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

