CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Head to Head Analysis

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CubeSmart and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.02 $165.62 million $1.10 45.21 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CubeSmart and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 4 2 0 2.14 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 8 0 0 2.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $50.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.81, indicating a potential upside of 38.83%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

