Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 383.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

