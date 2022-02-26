Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

