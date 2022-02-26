Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post $2.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 million to $3.04 million. Curis reported sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $11.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.64 million to $12.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CRIS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

