Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTOS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CTOS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 411,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

