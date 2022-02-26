CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,745,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,726,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.77.

CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

