CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,745,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,726,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.77.
CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytoDyn (CYDY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.