Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:DAN opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Dana has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Analyst Recommendations for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

