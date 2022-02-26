Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

DAC opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. Danaos has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

