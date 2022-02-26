Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,501,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,043,000 after buying an additional 605,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $43,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $128.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

