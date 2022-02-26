Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

