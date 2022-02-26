Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $91,000 Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $355.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

