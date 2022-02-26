Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $73,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 293,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,826,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.88 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

