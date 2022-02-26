Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,220,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OCAX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.