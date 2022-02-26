Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

