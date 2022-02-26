Decentral Games Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $140.01 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.37 or 0.07076699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,213.66 or 0.99987861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 406,022,947 coins and its circulating supply is 403,142,499 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

