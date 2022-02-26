Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. 1,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,077,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.