Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

