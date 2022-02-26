Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.50.

WILLF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

