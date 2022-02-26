DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $127,887.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

