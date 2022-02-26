Desjardins Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$35.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.81.

CWYUF stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

