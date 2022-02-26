Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $47.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KHC stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

