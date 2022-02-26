Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $32.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.