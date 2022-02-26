Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

