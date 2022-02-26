Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.23% of Green Brick Partners worth $33,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.