Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,525 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.01% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $36,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $55.01 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.