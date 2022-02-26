Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,197 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Vericel worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 169.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

